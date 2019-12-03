Trump calls Democrats impeachment push "unpatriotic"

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump criticized Democrats at the opening of a NATO leaders' meeting Tuesday, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic" and “a bad thing for our country."

Trump, who commented while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, has criticized Democrats for holding an impeachment hearing while he is abroad.

The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing on the constitutional grounds for Trump's possible impeachment on Wednesday just before he wraps up two days of meetings with NATO alliance members in London.

“I think it's very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance," Trump said. “I think it's a bad thing for our country."

Trump isn't the only one complaining. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and adviser Kellyanne Conway all have criticized the committee's timing.

Trump insists he’s solely focused on scoring domestic and foreign policy wins, including revamping NATO so that allies spend more on defense. But he’s often appeared consumed by the day-to-day battle against impeachment.

“I'm not even thinking about it," Trump insisted anew Tuesday.

Before the trip to London, Trump slammed “Do Nothing Democrats” for scheduling the hearing during the NATO meeting as “Not nice!”

He also said that during the flight he had read a newly issued Republican-prepared report on impeachment that called his decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine “entirely prudent.”

Democrats contend Trump abused his presidential powers by holding up the aid to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son

But Trump was adamant that the cloud of impeachment wasn't undercutting his negotiating position on the international stage.

“I know most of the leaders," Trump said. “I get along with them. It’s a hoax. The impeachment is a hoax. It’s turned out to be a hoax. It’s done for purely political gain. They’re going to see whether or not they can do something in 2020 because otherwise they’re going to lose."

Trump remained focused on his reelection campaign while in London, attending a hotel fundraiser with Americans living abroad to benefit the Trump Victory fund, the joint account of his campaign and the Republican National Committee. The fundraiser is bringing in $3 million for the reelection effort, according to a Republican familiar with the event.

Trump also appeared to lower expectations before the Dec. 9 release of a Justice Department inspector general's report into the origins of the Russia investigation that bedeviled his first years in office.

Responding to a report that the inspector general concluded that the probe was properly founded, Trump said he he was more focused on a separate report being prepared by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was tapped by Attorney General Bill Barr to launch his own investigation.

“That’s the one that people are really waiting for," Trump said.