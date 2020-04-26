Truck found at bottom of Pennsylvania lake

FLEETVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fisherman's discovery of a truck at the bottom of a northeastern Pennsylvania lake.

WNEP-TV reports that someone on a fishing boat noticed what appeared to be a vehicle on the bottom of the Benton Township lake in Lackawanna State Park in Lackawanna County.

The fisherman contacted authorities who confirmed the presence of some sort of truck at the bottom of the lake. Officials decided it was too difficult to remove the vehicle or send divers to investigate at night. The investigation was to continue Sunday.