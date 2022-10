MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is coming to the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford.

The Planning and Zoning Board recently approved the proposal for the owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. to use the 43,960-square-foot building at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., currently has a location at 401 Gate Lane called Gabrielli Truck Sales Ltd.

"Gabrielli is pursuing a significant redevelopment of the old Connecticut Limousine property with one of their state-of-the-art dealerships," said Jesse Langer, a representative for Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. "The proposal will significantly enhance the building while increasing the positive economic activity in Milford."

The business services a variety of vehicles, including Ford commercial vehicles, GMC, Hino trucks, Izuzu trucks, and Kenworth.

"Gabrielli is a family-owned business operating commercial truck sales and service business in which they have done so for over 50 years," Langer said. "They have truck dealerships in the tri-state area and New England."

They also recently acquired the Kenworth dealership at 312 Woodmont Road, Langer said.

Public comment only featured one person, James Vig, representing Midas Milford, located next door to the proposed dealership, who said he favors the project because it would remove an eyesore from the area.

John Schmitz of BL Companies said the building on the site would be repurposed and renovated for use by Gabrielli's.

"This facility will be very similar to the one they have at 230 Old Gate Lane, and this property will be used for sales, service and rentals of truck dealership of another brand separate than was operating currently on 401," he said.

According to the application, no adverse impacts are expected on coastal area resources, and about 28,000 square feet of impervious surface will be converted to green space.

"Today, there is not much green space at all, and it's all paved," said Schmitz. "We proposed to do a few things, add some intermediate islands as well as pulling the paved area away from the wetlands."

Schmitz explained they plan to pull away the paved area at least 30 feet from the wetlands to construct a water quality swale in the area.

The site work construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and finish later that year.