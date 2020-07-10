Tropical storm warning

Milford Mayor Ben Blake has sent out a an alert through the citywide notification system.

“A Tropical Storm system is forecast to impact our area this afternoon and into the evening with high winds, rainfall, and potential flooding,” he said in the release.

“As the City prepares for the storm, we ask that residents continue to monitor weather conditions, secure all outdoor objects susceptible to high winds, and help to keep the tops of catch basins clear of leaves and debris.

“It is especially important for shoreline residents to be vigilant. With the chance of flooding in areas of low elevation, please be sure to take all necessary precautions, including moving vehicles to higher ground.”

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding are expected to hit the region Friday into Saturday, thanks to a tropical storm that formed off the North Carolina coast Thursday.

The forecast led the National Weather Service to issue a tropical storm warning and flash flood warning for various counties in the tri-state area, including southern Fairfield, southern New Haven and southern New London counties in Connecticut.

The warning is in effect from late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“The main threats with this system will be locally heavy rainfall, the potential for flash flooding, and dangerous surf conditions Friday into Friday night,” the National Weather Service said.