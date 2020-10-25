Tropical Storm Zeta forms near Cuba, expected to strengthen

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Zeta has formed early Sunday off the coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

The storm was centered about 250 miles (400 kilometers) south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba at 2 a.m. EDT, and forecast to pass south of western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said in an alert.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), and was stationary, but expected to move to the north-northwest later Sunday, forecasters said.

Zeta broke the record of the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.