Tropical Storm Fay moves toward mid-Atlantic, New England

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay was expected to move closer inland Friday, with forecasters projecting flooding along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Fay was 105 miles (170 kilometers) south of Ocean City, Maryland, in its 2 a.m. advisory. The storm was moving north around 8 mph (13 kph) and producing top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts.

Fay was expected to bring 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain with the possibility of flash flooding, forecasters said. The advisory said the storm was expected to move inland late Friday or on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.