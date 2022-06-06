Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain June 6, 2022 Updated: June 6, 2022 12:05 a.m.
1 of18 Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Pedro Portal/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Daniel A. Varela/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 A man crosses the flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Daniel A. Varela/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Joe Cavaretta/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Debris litters the pavement as water levels recede after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Pedro Portal/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Daniel A. Varela/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Daniel A. Varela/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A woman walks her dog during a brief pause of heavy rain, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A person drives a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Heavy rains have drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A horse pulls a buggy with passengers through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Heavy rains have drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Volunteers push a boat through a street flooded by heavy rains, to go and rescue a neighbor who is unable to leave his home on his own, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Heavy rains have drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba.
Alex strengthened some over the Atlantic after becoming a tropical storm early Sunday when it moved over the Altantic following its trek across Florida, where it left streets flooded and motorists stranded in some cities Saturday.