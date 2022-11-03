Trial in slaying of Dutch reporter must start over

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The trial of the alleged shooter and getaway driver in the slaying of a prominent Dutch crime reporter must start anew after one of the judges hearing the case emigrated, a court in Amsterdam ruled Thursday.
The decision means a long delay in the case against two key suspects in last year's shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries in Amsterdam, a crime that prompted the government of the Netherlands to announce an intensification of efforts to crackdown on organized crime.