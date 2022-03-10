Skip to main content
Trial in limbo years after raid on New Mexico compound

MORGAN LEEAssociated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district court is evaluating the mental health of a woman charged with kidnapping, firearms and terrorism-related counts nearly four years after authorities arrested her and four other adults from an extended family at a squalid New Mexico compound and recovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy.

Courtroom deliberations about Haitian national Jany Leveille and her mental health where scheduled Thursday at a hearing in Albuquerque sealed from public view to consider whether she is able to understand the charges against her. Leveille has denied the criminal charges.

The deliberations take place more than 3 1/2 years after sheriff’s officials and state agents raided a ramshackle encampment in the remote desert surrounded by berms of used tires with an adjacent firing range — in search of a sickly 3-year-old who had been reported missing by his mother in Georgia.

Sheriff's deputies and state agents initially found 11 hungry children, a small arsenal of ammunition and guns —- and days later recovered the decomposed remains of the 3-year-old from an underground tunnel.

Mental health concerns about Leveille and three other defendants have contributed to a yearslong extension of preparations for trial, along with disruptions of the coronavirus epidemic.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, Leveille’s partner and the father of the deceased child, says his right to a speedy trial is being violated while incarcerated at a detention facility in western New Mexico. He has denied all charges.