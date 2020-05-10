Trial date set for man charged in fatal Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An August trial date is set for a man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of another man in Texarkana.

An August 24 trial date is set for Jucquian Martez Tyson, 23, while a pretrial hearing is scheduled the same day for co-defendant Keanu White, 23, according to Miller County court records.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that prosecutors said the two fatally shot Phillip Lee during an attempted robbery in February.

Both Tyson and White have pleaded not guilty and remain jailed.

The two face either life in prison or a possible death sentence if convicted, although prosecutors have not announced that it will seek the death penalty, the newspaper reported.