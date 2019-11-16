Tree-killing fungal disease native to Hawaii spreads on Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) — State officials have discovered a tree-killing fungal disease local to Hawaii is spreading on Oahu after conducting an aerial survey of the island forest.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday that state Division of Forestry and Wildlife officials tagged 41 more trees that could be ailing from rapid ohia death after first discovering an infected tree July 31.

Wildlife officials say the latest confirmed tree is infected with Ceratocystis huliohia, the less aggressive fungal pathogen of two types associated with the disease.

Officials say this form is known to take months to years to kill ohia trees.

Officials say the more aggressive form has been discovered on Kauai and is responsible for killing 90% of the trees on the Big Island.

It has yet to be confirmed on Oahu and Maui.

