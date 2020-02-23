Tree crushes man in windy WA, gusts of 55 mph in Oregon

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A man was critically injured Sunday in Renton, Washington state after a tree fell on a six-unit apartment building during a morning of high winds and heavy rain.

The man was sleeping on a couch in the living room of one of the units when the 200-foot tree came crashing down, KING-TV reported.

It took about 45 minutes to rescue the man, who had the tree across his pelvis and was critically injured.

A cold front that moved through western Washington on Sunday brought wind gusts up to 40 mph (64 kmh), knocking out power for nearly 20,000 customers in the Puget Sound. Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma also closed Sunday due to a power outage.

Oregon and southwest Washington also saw high winds, with gusts of up to 55 mph (88 kmh) along the Oregon coast.

A high surf advisory was in effect Sunday along the Oregon coast and the National Weather Service warned beachgoers to be wary of sneaker waves.