Treatment court for military veterans set to debut in WVa

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A court for military veterans and active service members is set to debut in West Virginia.

State Supreme Court justices are scheduled to be on hand for the launching of the program Wednesday at the Brooke County Courthouse in Wellsburg.

The court was part of a bill introduced during this year's legislative session. A Supreme Court statement says that the court will be part of existing drug court programs.

Qualifying participants have to be charged with criminal offenses related to their military service, such as addiction or other mental health disorders. Treatments will be tailored to participants' needs.

Brooke County Republican Sen. Ryan Weld is an attorney and a former assistant prosecutor. He says the court will offer rehabilitation instead of incarceration and give veterans the second chance they deserve.