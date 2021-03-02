Treasurer named Milford employee of the month

contributed /

MILFORD — City Treasurer/Payroll Administrator Marianne Klinga was selected as Employee of the Month for February. After a review of all nominations, the selection committee unanimously chose Klinga for “her teamwork, strong leadership, dedicated service, outstanding work ethic, and willingness to always go above and beyond expectation,” a Feb. 24 announcement from City Hall said.

Klinga began her employment with the Health Department on April 27, 2015 as administrative assistant. On Feb. 20, 2017, she was promoted to the position of tax collector and received her CT Tax Collector’s Certificate during the spring of 2017. She became acting treasurer in January 2019, and on Dec. 16, 2019, she was promoted to the position of treasurer/payroll administrator with the Finance Department.