Treasurer named Milford employee of the month

From left: Mayor Ben Blake, HR Director Tania Barnes, Marianne Klinga, and Finance Director Peter Erodici.

MILFORD — City Treasurer/Payroll Administrator Marianne Klinga was selected as Employee of the Month for February. After a review of all nominations, the selection committee unanimously chose Klinga for “her teamwork, strong leadership, dedicated service, outstanding work ethic, and willingness to always go above and beyond expectation,” a Feb. 24 announcement from City Hall said.

Klinga began her employment with the Health Department on April 27, 2015 as administrative assistant. On Feb. 20, 2017, she was promoted to the position of tax collector and received her CT Tax Collector’s Certificate during the spring of 2017. She became acting treasurer in January 2019, and on Dec. 16, 2019, she was promoted to the position of treasurer/payroll administrator with the Finance Department.

Klinga’s responsibilities include maintaining the city’s banking accounts, investment accounts, bond projects, financial transactions, and overseeing all aspects regarding the city payroll system in accordance with the appropriate federal, state and local laws and appropriate union contracts.

Klinga became acting treasurer while the city was integrating the Munis HRIS/Payroll conversion.

“Marianne didn’t miss a beat and leapt right into the project,” the committee wrote. “Her sense of calm carried through the countless hours helping to build and test the system. Her expertise navigating Excel proved to be invaluable due to the amount of data that needed to be checked and triple checked before moving it into the new system.”

Klinga was also praised for her willingness to assist her colleagues and friendly and approachable demeanor.

Mayor Ben Blake extended his “sincere congratulations and appreciation to Marianne for the outstanding attributes she exhibits as Employees of the Month.”