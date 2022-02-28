Travelers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate NICK PERRY, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2022 Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 1:10 a.m.
1 of5 Two women embrace after one arrives on a flight from Australia at Auckland International Airport in Auckland, New Zealand on Feb. 26, 2022. New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to dismantle its coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak. (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP) Brett Phibbs/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 John Davis, who hasn't been back to New Zealand since 2019, is embraced by his daughter Amber Davis, left, and grand-daughter Maddison, right, after arriving at Auckland International Airport, Auckland, New Zealand on Feb. 26, 2022. New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to dismantle its coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak. (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Two women embrace after one arrives on a flight from Australia at Auckland International Airport, Auckland, New Zealand on Feb. 26, 2022. New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to dismantle its coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak. (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald photograph via AP) Brett Phibbs/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to remove coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the requirement that vaccinated travelers isolate for a week after arriving would end on Wednesday. Initially the changes will apply only to returning New Zealanders, as tourists are still not allowed to visit.