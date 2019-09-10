Trash cleanup at Tahoe beaches provides lessons for future

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — The sixth annual Labor Day beach cleanup at Lake Tahoe did more than just remove 168 pounds (76 kilograms) of trash from the shoreline.

It also apparently provided clues to help design new strategies to keep the cigarette butts and other garbage from ending up there in the first place.

Sixty-five volunteers removed 2,751 pieces of single-use plastic and 1,997 cigarette butts from Kings Beach near the California-Nevada line.

Maroliee Movius, the League to Save Lake Tahoe's community engagement manager, told the Sierra Sun they used earlier data to help determine the locations where nine new cigarette canisters recently were installed around the lake.

The league plans to eventually install 250 of the canisters as part of a joint program with the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association.

___

Information from: Tahoe Daily Tribune, http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/