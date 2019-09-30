Transportation officials seek public input for I-95 study

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Transportation officials are seeking public input of a study of Virginia's 179 miles of the Interstate 95 corridor.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board has initiated a study to develop a plan to identify key problem areas along the corridor, between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Alexandria and the North Carolina border.

Feedback provided by communities, industries and others will be considered as team members continue study of the corridor and prepare a draft plan report in the fall. The board plans to report to the General Assembly in January.

A series of meetings will focus on potential safety and congestion solutions along the corridor. The first meeting will be held in Fredericksburg on Oct. 9, following by one in Richmond on Oct. 15 and one in Woodbridge on Oct. 17.