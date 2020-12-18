Transition stumbles test Biden's bond with Capitol Hill LISA MASCARO , AP Congressional Corrrespondent Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 9:19 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, of S.C., speaks during a news conference about COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden brings more Capitol Hill experience than any president in decades. But his transition has stumbled, exposing the challenges of navigating Congress. “A strong belief that my dad drilled into my head: First impressions are lasting, and you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression,” Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress and a top Biden ally, said in an interview Thursday, Dec. 17. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pause to talk with Ashley Biden and her husband Howard Krein as they walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pause to talk with Ashley Biden and her husband Howard Krein as they walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Today is the anniversary of Neilia and Naomi Biden's death. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden brings more Capitol Hill experience than any president in decades, but his transition has stumbled in ways large and small, exposing the challenges of navigating a Congress that is a different place than when he last served in 2009.
He rolled out an almost all-white national security team when allies were expecting diversity. He filled top posts with familiar Washington hands rather than fresh newcomers. His team clumsily floated some names and retracted others for the Cabinet.