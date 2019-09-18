Transformer firm to create 150 more jobs in Tennessee

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A company that produces transformers is planning to invest $12 million in an expansion in Tennessee that is expected to create 150 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says ERMCO, Inc. will grow its operations in Dyersburg, where the company currently has its headquarters. ERMCO plans to expand to a third building and will add 8,000 more square feet to the facility, which used to house Caterpillar.

ERMCO is a large-scale producer of oil-filled distribution transformers and transformer components. The company is a subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. and has been operating in Dyersburg since 1971.