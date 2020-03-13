STORY REMOVED: WI--Exchange-Traditional Archers

Bruce Haukom, Kevin Winkler and Michael Their, left to right, participate in the 19th annual D.A.M. Chili Shoot bow shooting competition at the Janesville Bowmen Club on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about people who practice traditional archery because it lacked important information about a person in the story. Dale A. Moore was convicted in 2011 of misdemeanor mistreating animals and disorderly conduct while armed.