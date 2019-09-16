Traditional Irish music session Sept. 19

Séagda Coyle will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional Irish music session on Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford.

The free session starts at 7:45 p.m. BYOB. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcomed.

Séagda, a talented button accordion player from New York, in 2017 released to critical acclaim his first solo album, Rip the Bellows. Dan Neely of the Irish Echo wrote that Coyle is “a powerful and very talented button accordionist who plays with great drive and has a high respect for the tradition.”

Coyle is student of All-Ireland champion John Nolan, and is very active on the New York session scene, as well as an in-demand musician for céilís. He teaches the button accordion at the Catskills Irish Arts Week, and also teaches at the Woodlawn Arts and Music House in the Bronx.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann was founded in 1951 in Ireland to promote Irish traditional music, song, dance and language.

For information on the session, call 203-876-9937.