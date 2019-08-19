Tractor trailer crash closes Connecticut highway for hours

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down a portion of a busy Connecticut interstate for hours.

Connecticut State Police announced on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. that Interstate 395 southbound at exit 14 in Norwich was closed. About five hours later, the highway remained shut down during the evening commute, with passenger vehicles and big rigs crawling along, being diverted onto city streets.

The crash also led to closures on Route 2. Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

Local television stations posted photos and video of the overturned tractor trailer engulfed in flames at one point. It was on its side, stretched across the interstate, blocking two lanes of southbound traffic.