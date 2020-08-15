Toxic algae bloom found in Rhode Island reservoir

GREENVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Health and environmental officials are warning people to avoid the Slack Reservoir in Greenville because of a blue-green algae bloom in the pond.

The Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management say all recreation, including swimming, fishing and boating, should be avoided, and people should not ingest water or eat fish from the reservoir.

Officials say high levels of toxins that can harm humans and animals were found in in the most recent water sample.

Meanwhile, the health department is recommending reopening Spouting Rock Beach in Newport because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.