Town plans Christmas parade despite coronavirus concerns

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A town in North Carolina is planning to hold a Christmas parade despite concerns from county health officials that the event could facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that Youngsville plans a mile-long parade with up to 300 people watching. Those who are expected to attend include a volleyball team, a plumbing company and a hair salon.

The town has faced repeated warnings from the Franklin County Health Department. It warns that COVID-19 cases are reaching record highs locally. The county also said that the parade would violate Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting crowds.

Town Manager Phil Cordeiro told county officials that Youngsville’s parade falls under the same First Amendment exemption that allowed Raleigh protests this year. He also said the parade is a permitted religious service because it starts in the parking lot of a church.

“It’s just been a really bad year and we’re trying to do something to lighten people’s spirits and give them a little hope,” Mayor Fonzie Flowers told the newspaper. “We don’t want it to be a situation where people don’t feel safe.”

But some in the town of about 1,800 people fear the parade could become a super-spreader event.

“It will absolutely spread,” said Steve Durant, who said he lives two minutes from the parade route. “The town is thumbing its nose at the state and county.”