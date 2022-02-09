Tour of Milford highlights affordable housing opportunities

MILFORD — To better grasp the future of affordable housing in the city, officials took to the streets to tour what is already in place and where this housing would be best suited in years to come.
During the affordable housing plan meeting last week, both Julie Nash, the city’s development director, and David Fink, a housing policy consultant for the South Central Regional Council of Governments, said they would drive around the city to analyze potential locations for affordable housing — which they did this week.