Top Russian independent TV station branded a 'foreign agent' VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Aug. 20, 2021 Updated: Aug. 20, 2021 3:18 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Tuesday, March 31, 2015 file photo, Dozhd's director Nataliya Sindeyeva speaks at a round table in Moscow, Russia. Russian authorities on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 designated a top independent TV channel as a "foreign agent," intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month's parliamentary election. The Justice Ministry announced that the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) investigative online outlet have been added to the list of "foreign agents," along with seven of its journalists. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Journalists work in a news room of the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Russian authorities have designated a top independent TV channel as a "foreign agent," intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month's parliamentary election. The Justice Ministry announced Friday that the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii (Importrant Stories) investigative online outlet have been added to the list of "foreign agents" along with seven of its journalists. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A journalist worka in a news room of the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Russian authorities have designated a top independent TV channel as a "foreign agent," intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month's parliamentary election. The Justice Ministry announced Friday that the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii (Importrant Stories) investigative online outlet have been added to the list of "foreign agents" along with seven of its journalists. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Tikhon Dzyadko, Editor-in-Chief of the Dozhd TV channel walks in a news room of the Dozhd (Rain) TV channe lin Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Russian authorities have designated a top independent TV channel as a "foreign agent," intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month's parliamentary election. The Justice Ministry announced Friday that the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii (Importrant Stories) investigative online outlet have been added to the list of "foreign agents" along with seven of its journalists. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Journalists work in a news room of the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Russian authorities have designated a top independent TV channel as a "foreign agent," intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month's parliamentary election. The Justice Ministry announced Friday that the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii (Importrant Stories) investigative online outlet have been added to the list of "foreign agents" along with seven of its journalists. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Friday designated a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent,” intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month's parliamentary election.
The Justice Ministry announced that the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) investigative online outlet have been added to the list of “foreign agents,” along with seven of its journalists. The label implies closer government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could discourage potential viewers.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV