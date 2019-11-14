Top Alaska marijuana regulator fired from job

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana industry voted to fire the director it shares with state alcohol regulators.

The Marijuana Control Board voted 3-2 Thursday to fire Erika McConnell, following last month’s vote by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to dismiss her.

The chairman of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board had praised McConnell’s work ethic and administrative skills but said he sees a disconnect between the board’s wishes and how McConnell approaches her position.

McConnell said he never raised such issues with her and said she felt she was being pushed out with no good cause.

Meeting minutes show this summer, the Marijuana Control Board approved without opposition a motion of confidence in McConnell. Minutes show four members were present. Current board member Bruce Schulte had not yet been appointed.