Tokyo Olympics still undecided on Domingo sex allegations

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has not decided what it plans to do about the appearance of Placido Domingo at a 2020 Games event and is looking into reports of sexual harassment by the opera star.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month on extensive allegations against Domingo, spanning decades. Women accused Domingo of using his power at the Los Angeles Opera, where he was longtime general director, to pressure them into sexual relationships.

Domingo has denied the allegations.

The committee said Friday in a statement: "Tokyo 2020 is seeking to clarify the situation."

Domingo is scheduled to appear April next year in an Olympic-sponsored event that brings together opera and the traditional Japanese theater of Kabuki.

U.S. opera houses have canceled Domingo's appearances, but his European engagements have continued.