Timeline of Roman Polanski's 45-year-old teen sex abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The case involving Roman Polanski, who fled the United States after he forced himself on a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot, has spanned 45 years, sparking court battles on both sides of the Atlantic. On Sunday, The Associated Press obtained an unsealed court transcript of the former prosecutor in the case testifying that the judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison the renowned director.
Here are some key dates in the long-running case, which has kept Polanski living in exile in Europe: