'Time is critical': Van that brings opioid treatment to Milford, Greater New Haven expanding service area

MILFORD — When a person who is addicted to opioids decides they want help, the help needs to happen immediately, according to Marcy Hotchkiss of Bridge Healthcare.
“Time is critical when an individual makes the decision to reach out for help, so not having to call a clinic, wait for an appointment, and get to the clinic while experiencing the sickness and cravings that withdrawal causes is key,” she said. “The desired impact is to save lives by giving people with opioid use disorder quick and easy access to treatment.”