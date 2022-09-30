TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it 'for better or worse'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok.
To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters — the very reason why he and candidates from both parties have eagerly embraced the platform ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.