Tight security as thousands make annual Iraq pilgrimage Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 9:30 a.m.
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of the his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of the his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of the his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Iraqi police officers search pilgrims as they walk toward the Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of the his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of the his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Shiite pilgrims gather outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of the his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Shiite pilgrims gather outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of the his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
11 of11
BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of pilgrims dressed in black made their way on foot towards a gold-domed shrine in northwestern Baghdad on Saturday, part of a weeklong procession to commemorate the death of a revered figure in Shiite Islam.
Most streets in the Iraqi capital were closed due to the large number of pilgrims descending on Baghdad from mainly southern and central provinces. Tents were set up along the route leading to the shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the eighth century.