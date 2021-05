LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police did not issue an Amber Alert for a missing toddler who was later found dead because they did not have any information on a possible suspect or a suspect vehicle as required by law, a sheriff said.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the police lacked the required information to issue an Amber Alert, which sends out media notifications, highway signs and cellphone alerts to the public to have them watch for a missing child.

"It is very restrictive for Amber Alerts,” Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review Journal of the requirements. “They don’t want overuse because people become immune to it, or (they may) not pay attention to it when it is overused.”

Amari Nicholson, 2, vanished from the Emerald Suites apartments on Paradise Road in Las Vegas on May 5. Police had been called to the location twice that day by Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, who wasn't there. She said her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, 27, told her a woman showed up that morning at the couple’s apartment and took Amari after saying she had permission.

Officers first thought the case was a “potential family abduction” and a “civil matter over a possible child custody dispute,” according to an arrest report for Rhodes. But when Nicholson returned to the apartment and called police again to report her child was kidnapped, a weeklong investigation was launched.

Volunteers and paternal family members conducted a frantic search for Amari throughout central Las Vegas over the next several days.

Police later learned the boy was already dead. They said in court documents that Rhodes eventually confessed to fatally beating Amari after the toddler urinated in his pants the day he was reported missing. He then disposed of his body at a nearby apartment complex, police said.

Rhodes has been charged with murder and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

The Amber Alert system was developed after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted while riding a bicycle near her home in Texas and later killed.

Sgt. Matt Downing of the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons detail told the Review Journal that police face strict requirements for issuing an Amber Alert and they can only be issued for what the state describes as “the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases.” Nevada rules say Amber Alerts are not meant for runaways or parental abductions unless police have evidence that the abduction involves a life-threatening situation, and a specific description of a suspect or vehicle is needed.

In Amari’s case, Lombardo said, “we didn’t have a suspect identified, and we didn’t have a vehicle.”

Police did issue a missing persons alert to the media as part of what police refer to as a critical outreach network. Downing described that network as an alliance that includes Nevada Child Seekers, hotels, hospitals, businesses and the Regional Transportation Commission.