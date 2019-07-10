Thursday is Family Day at Walnut Beach Farmers Market

This week's Walnut Beach Farmers Market will be family day, with an appearance by Kaliegh Garris. Photo: Meta Carter / Contributed Photos

Family Day at the Walnut Beach Farmers Marekt is Thursday, July 11.

It features a meet and greet with local Miss Teen USA winner Kaliegh Garris, plus a Flickin Chicken Game, Family Photos by KVON, and kids activities for all ages.

The Walnut Beach Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Beach Pavilion, 85 Viscount Drive, along Long Island Sound in Milford. It is held rain or shine under the pavilion.

There are five local farms that bring their farm fresh produce, plants, micro greens, cut flowers and herbs, plus 15 other specialty vendors that bring homemade items.