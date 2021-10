KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that killed three people in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said that when officers arrived, they found two men and a woman who were unresponsive. Authorities declared the three victims dead at the scene.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood near 27th Street and Spruce Avenue in southeast Kansas City. Becchina said the suspect fled the area, but it wasn't clear if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

“We don’t have a lot of information of what led up to this,” Becchina said. “We are really going to need the public’s help in this case.”

The names and ages of the victims have not been released and it wasn't immediately clear if they were related or lived in the area.