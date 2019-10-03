  • Milford Police Department Photo: Contributed / Milford Police Department Facebook Page

Three women were arrested on drug charges Sept. 27.

Milford Police said they were conducting anti-crime patrol near Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road when they stopped a vehicle because of a violation.

Police said they found heroin, and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Sharee Schiavone, 37, of Dexter Drive in Shelton; and Ariel Perry, 49, and Ari Santos, 40, both of Walnut Street in Stratford, were all charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were released on promises to appear in court Oct. 22.