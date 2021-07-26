Three children, woman killed in Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Four people — including three children — have died from injuries received in a house fire at Springfield, officials there said.

Crews were called to the fire early Friday morning and learned that several people were inside the home, the Springfield Fire Department said in a news release. Arriving firefighters pulled a 40-year-old woman and three children — a 13-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl — from the burning home and rushed them in critical condition to a Springfield hospital, where the woman and 6-year-old died shortly after arriving.