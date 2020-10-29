Threat prompts evacuation of Connecticut high school

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school was evacuated Thursday morning after someone made threats in a phone call to the school, police said.

Waterford High School received the call at about 7:30 a.m., after students had arrived for the day, said police Lt. Tim Silva. The nature of the threats was not disclosed, but Silva said they were not believed to be credible.

Police, however, continued to investigate just to be sure, he said.

Students were brought to a safe location, with everyone social distancing, wearing masks and following other coronavirus precautions, Silva said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the school would reopen.