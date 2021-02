PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 21,000 customers were still without power in northwest Oregon - 10 days after a series of powerful ice storms.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the majority of the outages were in Clackamas County, where more than 10,700 people were still in the dark as of 6 a.m. Monday. Marion County accounted for another 7,900 outages with the rest scattered among Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties.