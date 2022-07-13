Thousands protest against Sri Lanka's new acting president KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 6:50 a.m.
1 of11 FILE- Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's president, who fled on a military jet after angry protesters seized his home and office, has appointed Wickremesinghe as acting president while he is overseas. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Police use tear gas as protesters storm the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The speaker of the Parliament said Rajapaksa appointed his prime minister as acting president in his absence. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Sri Lankan protesters wave Sri Lankan flag after entering the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Sri Lankan protesters wave the national flag from the roof of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 People watch propaganda materials displayed against prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office three days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE- Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe listens to a question as he speaks during an interview with Associated Press at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 11, 2022. A six-time prime minister, Wickremesinghe's latest stint was arguably the most challenging as he faced a daunting mandate to keep the island nation from barreling into an economic abyss. But he failed to deliver quick results in his nearly two months in office, becoming increasingly unpopular in the process. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled on a military jet on Wednesday after angry protesters seized his home and office, and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president while he is overseas. Wickremesinghe quickly declared a nationwide state of emergency to counter swelling protests over the country's economic and political collapse.
Rajapaksa had earlier pledged to resign Wednesday, and Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said the president assured him he would still do so. If he does, a new president is to be elected by Parliament on July 20. Wickremesinghe has also promised to resign, but not until a new government is formed.