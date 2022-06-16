Thousands march in Bangladesh over comments about Islam June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 6:46 a.m.
1 of12 Muslims for a protest against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of India's governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, as they react to the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by her, during a protest outside a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh’s capital on Thursday to demand the governments of Bangladesh and India officially condemn the comments by two Indian governing party officials deemed derogatory to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Show More Show Less
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh’s capital on Thursday to demand the governments of Bangladesh and India officially condemn comments by two Indian governing party officials deemed derogatory to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
The march began at the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque but was blocked by police as it headed toward India's Embassy, a few kilometers (miles) away.