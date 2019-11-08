Thousands in the Bronx left without heat or hot water

NEW YORK (AP) — About 5,000 New Yorkers in an entire public housing complex in the Bronx have no heat or hot water on the coldest day of the fall.

Housing officials say they hope to repair a broken water main in a boiler room sometime Friday while residents of the Castle Hill Houses are shivering in their apartments.

It's not the first time residents of the government housing run by the New York Housing Authority have been left in the cold. Such breakdowns have become so common that some keep warm with space heaters or turn on the oven, though they've been warned of the dangers.

The NYCHA website indicates that the outage hit the Bronx complex at dawn on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s after sunset.