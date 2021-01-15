'This is not a game': Global virus death toll hits 2 million CHRIS SHERMAN, MARIA CHENG, JOHN LEICESTER and JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 1:28 p.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven that in some countries there is real hope of vanquishing the outbreak, while in other, less-developed parts of the world, it seems a far-off dream.
The numbing figure was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It is roughly equivalent to the Cleveland metropolitan area or the entire state of Nebraska.
