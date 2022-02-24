Third person arrested in death of son of reality TV star

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office said Thursday that a third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

According to news outlets, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact in the Feb. 17 death of Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, and the shooting of a woman who remains hospitalized.