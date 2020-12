UNION CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a third suspect in the killings of two young boys who were shot at an elementary school parking lot last year in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Carlos Gilberto Zepeda, 20, was arrested last week on charges that he participated in the killings of 11-year-old Kevin Hernandez and 14-year-old Sean Withington, the East Bay Times reported Thursday.