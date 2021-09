UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Things to watch beyond the main speeches from leaders at this week's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York:

— A MEETING at U.N. headquarters on Wednesday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the U.N. conference on racism in Durban, South Africa will be closely watched. It is being boycotted by the United States, France, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia because of concerns about anti-Semitic statements at the 2001 meeting.