BANGKOK (AP) — Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died at age 95, according to an announcement on his verified Twitter page.

The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism, a monastic governing body that the monk established, said Thich Nhat Hanh, known as Thay, or teacher, to his followers, passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam.