These Milford college students are vying for Miss Connecticut

MILFORD — Pageant winners can be considered as people who set a standard of beauty. But one Miss Connecticut contestant hopes to redefine what the word “beauty” even means.
“My social impact initiative is reshaping the standard of beautiful,” said Miss Milford Laura Christie, 22, a student at the University of Hartford and one of three Miss Connecticut contestants who live in Milford. “It’s where I try to tackle society's beauty standards and I am trying to challenge, change and empower other people to talk about their mental health and open up about their struggles, and how we are all beautiful.”