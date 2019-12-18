Therapy animals visit Carriage Green residents

Therapy animals visit Carriage Green residents

Animal Assisted Therapy Services will be visiting Carriage Green Assisted Living Facility on Friday, Dec. 20 with their “For the Love of Therapy Animals” Club. Kids, ages 8-14 and AATS staff will be sharing their therapy dogs and small animals with residents. There also will be a holiday sing-a-long.

AATS, a recreational therapy practice, uses the animals as one intervention for clients. The club helps train and care for the animals each week. For more information, contact Director Beth Patella at 203-804-5396 or beth.patella@aatsct.org.