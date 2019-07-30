The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending July 28 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. One Good Deed by David Baldacci - 9781538750551 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The New Girl by Daniel Silva - 9780062834898 - (Harper)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Tripwire by Lee Child - 9781440638930 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Silent Ones by K.L. Slater - 9781786817730 - (Bookouture)

6. The Wolf and His Wife by Penelope Sky - 9781393547174 - (Penelope Sky)

7. Under Currents by Nora Roberts - 9781250213273 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

8. Summer of '69 by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316419994 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty - 9781101636237 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

